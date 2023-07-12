Rangers’ new boy Leon Balogun has scoffed at being asked what convinced him to re-sign for the Gers and feels he did not need selling the switch at all.

The Nigerian defender is back at Ibrox after he left Championship outfit QPR and became a free agent this summer.

Leon King’s injury forced Michael Beale to look for a capable alternative and Balogun’s prior experience with the Light Blues will provide the boss with confidence.

The 35-year-old laughed at the question about what convinced him to come back to the Gers and revealed that coming home is not something that needed selling to him.

“What kind of question is that?” Balogun said on Rangers TV upon his return to Ibrox.

“Coming home!

“I don’t think you need anyone to convince to go home.”

He played 65 times for the Light Blues in his previous spell, lifting the Scottish league title, and he is set to start his second spell in Scotland.

Balogun will hope to hit the ground running on his return to the Glasgow outfit.