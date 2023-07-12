Gianluca Scamacca has claimed that he is happy at West Ham United, but is certain that Jose Mourinho would improve him if he joins Roma.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy after spending just one season at West Ham.

Roma are his preferred option but the Serie A giants have so far failed to convince West Ham to agree to loan him out with an option to buy.

AC Milan are also interested but Roma have been Scamacca’s choice and he insisted that the capital of Italy is home to him and Francesco Totti was his childhood idol.

He also admitted that he would love to work under Mourinho under whom he is convinced that he is going to scale greater heights.

Scamacca told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Rome is home for me and Totti my childhood idol.

“And what player wouldn’t dream about getting coached by Mourinho?

“I am convinced that Mourinho will stimulate me and with him, I would improve even more. “

However, the striker also played down rumours of his departure and insisted that for now, he is happy at West Ham.

“I have always gone with my heart and I will continue to do so in the future too.

“And you know what the two colours of my heart are.

“But now I am a West Ham player and despite all the rumours, I feel good here.”

Scamacca has also drawn interest from other sides in Serie A this summer.