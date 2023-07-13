New Fenerbahce signing Ryan Kent has revealed that he spoke to his former Rangers team-mate Ridvan Yilmaz before moving to Turkey, though he did not allow anyone to influence his decision.

Kent left Rangers earlier in the summer, moving to Turkey to join Fenerbahce on a free transfer and putting pen-to-paper to a four-year deal.

Now as he gets accustomed to life in Turkey, the Liverpool academy graduate revealed that he had discussions with former Besiktas star Yilmaz before moving to the country.

However, at the end of the day, Kent insists that it was his own decision, which was taken considering the fact that Fenerbahce are a club that play to win.

“I had a little talk with Rıdvan”, Kent said via Turkish daily Star.

“But I didn’t want anyone to influence my decision during this time.

“I knew the size of this club. The most important factor for me is that this club always play to win.”

Kent’s former Rangers team-mate Yilmaz left Besiktas last summer to sign for the Gers.

He has so far struggled to make an impact, but appears to be set to stay on at Ibrox into next season.