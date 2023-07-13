Brentford midfielder Mads Bidstrup is closing in on a move to Red Bull Salzburg after the two clubs worked out an agreement over a fee.

The Dane spent the last 18 months on loan at Danish outfit Nordsjaelland and featured 47 times for the club.

With only a year left on his contract, Brentford have decided to cash in on him as he is not part of Thomas Frank’s plans going forward.

FC Copenhagen were one of the clubs interested in him but the midfielder is on his way to Austria with Red Bull Salzburg.

According to Danish daily BT, Brentford have an agreement in place to sell him to the Austrian outfit.

Red Bull Salzburg have agreed to pay a fee of €6m to convince Brentford to let Bidstrup move to Austria in the ongoing transfer window.

Brentford have also secured several achievable add-ons in the agreement and stand to make more money from the deal.

An impressive season at Nordsjaelland allowed Brentford to demand more money from Red Bull Salzburg for Bidstrup.