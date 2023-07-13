Burnley and Sheffield United linked Jack Hendry is hoping for a move to England this summer despite interest from German side Hamburg.

The 28-year-old Scottish centre-back was loaned out to Italian side Cremonese last season, but his loan was cut short and he returned to Club Brugge in January.

His second half of the season was marred by an injury and he only managed to make seven league appearances for the Belgian outfit.

Hendry has two more years left on his contract, but is attracting interest from several English clubs, notably Sheffield United and Burnley.

He is also the subject of interest from German second division club Hamburg.

Hendry has a preference over what he would like to do this summer and moving to England is in his mind, according to Belgian journalist David Van den Broeck.

It is suggested he is on the radar of several sides in the Championship and it remains to be seen if he is offered the chance to play in the second tier or in the Premier League with the Blades or Clarets.

Club Brugge have yet to receive any bid for Hendry and all eyes will be on the defender to see whether he will get a move to England this summer.