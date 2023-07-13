Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in Burnley’s Wout Weghorst, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Dutch forward spent the entire last season out on loan at Besiktas and then Manchester United.

He played 16 times for Besiktas in the first half of the season and scored eight times, whereas he failed to open his account with Manchester United in his 17 league appearances in the second half of the campaign.

Burnley have returned to the English top flight this season, however, the Dutchman’s stay with the Turf Moor outfit may not be guaranteed.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick is not expected to return before October from his injury and they are looking for his replacement in the market.

According to German magazine Kicker, Die Werkself are keen on pursuing Weghorst in the transfer window to replace their Czech forward.

It has also been suggested that Burnley are willing to let the 30-year-old go on loan with two years remaining on the striker’s contract.

Weghorst had a four-year spell with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, where he found the net 59 times in 118 appearances.

It remains to be seen if Die Werkself will step up their interest in the coming days and weeks for the Burnley frontman.