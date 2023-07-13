Besiktas have asked Brentford star Halil Dervisoglu to reduce his annual salary demands as the Turkish giants are refusing to meet the player’s desired wages.

The 23-year-old centre forward joined Brentford in the winter of 2020 from Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam.

Dervisoglu has failed to impress in Bees colours and has featured only 12 times for Brentford since joining and could be on the move this summer.

Last season, Dervisoglu was loaned out to Burnley, but he failed to establish himself in Vincent Kompany’s team, making only eight league appearances.

The forward player is attracting interest from Turkey, as Galatasaray and Besiktas are interested in his services.

It had been suggested that Beskitas are leading the race, but their swoop for him has stalled.

According to Turkish daily Hurriyet (via FutbolArena), the reason is a difference in terms of salary expectations.

Dervisoglu is claimed to have asked for a salary of €1m a year, but Besiktas have told him that domestic players in Turkey earn between €400,000 and €500,000 a year.

The Istanbul club communicated to Dervisoglu that if they meet his demands then the wage structure will be disrupted and have asked him to think again.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Brentford star will be ready to reduce his wage demands to find common ground with Besiktas.