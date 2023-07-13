The Rossoneri had to work extremely hard to beat Leeds United to the signature of the Belgian last summer.
AC Milan paid a fee of €35m to sign De Ketelaere, 22, but he has failed to live up to his billing at the San Siro.
Villa are prepared to give the Serie A giants and the player an exit route to part ways in the ongoing summer transfer window.
According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa have tabled a bid worth €25m to sign the midfielder from AC Milan.
However, the bid is short of what AC Milan want despite his poor performances last season.
The Rossoneri need at least €28m to make sure that they do not lose any money on De Ketelaere and have set a €30m asking price.
AC Milan are now waiting to see whether Aston Villa are prepared to raise their offer and maybe meet them halfway to get De Ketelaere.
The Serie A giants are also hopeful that more clubs will show interest in De Ketelaere to drive up the price in the coming weeks.