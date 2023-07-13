Aston Villa have made an offer for Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere but AC Milan want more money before sanctioning his sale.

The Rossoneri had to work extremely hard to beat Leeds United to the signature of the Belgian last summer.

AC Milan paid a fee of €35m to sign De Ketelaere, 22, but he has failed to live up to his billing at the San Siro.

Villa are prepared to give the Serie A giants and the player an exit route to part ways in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa have tabled a bid worth €25m to sign the midfielder from AC Milan.

However, the bid is short of what AC Milan want despite his poor performances last season.

The Rossoneri need at least €28m to make sure that they do not lose any money on De Ketelaere and have set a €30m asking price.

AC Milan are now waiting to see whether Aston Villa are prepared to raise their offer and maybe meet them halfway to get De Ketelaere.

The Serie A giants are also hopeful that more clubs will show interest in De Ketelaere to drive up the price in the coming weeks.