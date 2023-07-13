Coventry City are closing in on signing Barnsley star Brad Collins on a permanent deal this summer, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper came through Chelsea’s academy and joined Barnsley in the summer of 2019.

Collins has made 111 appearances for the Oakwell outfit, keeping 33 clean sheets in the process.

Last season, Collins began the season as former boss Michael Duff’s first choice goalkeeper but later lost the spot to January loan signing Harry Isted.

The goalkeeper has entered the final year of his contract with Barnsley and Championship outfit Coventry City are keen on him.

It has been claimed that the Sky Blues are closing in on a permanent move for Collins.

Last season, Coventry City missed out on a playoff spot and they are strengthening their team this summer to push for a promotion this season.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins wants to add depth in the goalkeeper department and add competition for current first choice Ben Wilson.