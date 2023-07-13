Crystal Palace have been in touch with Brazilian side Flamengo to slap in an offer for Matheus Franca, who is also wanted by Chelsea.

The Eagles want to strengthen Roy Hodgson’s attacking options, especially as they could well lose the services of Wilfried Zaha.

Palace are now focused on landing Flamengo attacking midfielder Franca and have gone in with an offer to sign him.

Franca is the subject of a bid worth €15m from Crystal Palace, which was officially presented earlier this week, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

Flamengo will now consider Crystal Palace’s proposal and are expected to send an answer to the Premier League side in the coming days.

The Brazilian side do not see a need to sell and value 19-year-old Franca as an important asset, something which has strengthened their negotiating position.

Chelsea are also keen on Franca and have held talks over a possible switch; the Blues saw Flamengo reject a proposal for the player in January.

Franca came through the youth system at Flamengo and is viewed as a key talent; it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace can convince them to part with him now.