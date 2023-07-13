Crystal Palace will have to sell a centre-back before they can finalise a deal to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Schuurs has been heavily linked with a move to England where Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham are believed to be interested in signing him.

The Reds have already failed with a bid but Crystal Palace are the ones who are claimed to be pushing to sign him.

The Eagles have tabled a bid worth €35m and have also offered the Dutchman a lucrative contract to move to Selhurst Park.

But it has been claimed Crystal Palace need to move on someone before they finalise a deal to sign Schuurs.

The south London club will have to find a way to shift out a centre-back before Schuurs can be signed.

They are keen on the Dutchman but a centre-back leaving will create the space for his signing.

Torino are said to be holding out for a fee of €40m before agreeing to let the centre-back go this summer.