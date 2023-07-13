Rasmus Kristensen will undergo a medical with Roma on Friday ahead of leaving Leeds United on loan, it has been claimed in Italy.

Roma have been closing in on a deal to sign the defender from Leeds on a season-long loan deal this summer.

With Leeds getting relegated from the Premier League last term, Kristensen has been keen to move on and Roma have emerged as his preferred destination.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs but a deal is now in place between Leeds and Roma for the defender to move.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Kristensen will be in the Italian capital on Friday to complete the formalities of the transfer.

The Dane will undergo a medical before signing a one-year loan contract with the Serie A giants.

Kristensen will hope to prove himself at Roma under Jose Mourinho and earn an extension like his former Leeds team-mate Diego Llorente.

Leeds have also been keen to move on his wages from their books as they prepare for life in the Championship.