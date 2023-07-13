Brighton will rival Fulham in the scrap for Fiorentina defender Igor, with Robero De Zerbi a big fan of the player, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Serie A club and has been linked with a move away.

Fiorentina are braced for the possibility of losing Igor in the ongoing transfer window and the Premier League could be his destination.

Fulham want Igor and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they have not let go in the race for him, but now face competition from Brighton.

It is suggested that De Zerbi is a big fan of Igor and a battle between the two Premier League clubs for him is on.

La Viola are asking for a sum in the region of €25m to sell a player whom they initially signed on loan from SPAL in 2020.

The player’s agent has already revealed that his client wishes to leave Fiorentina this summer and now it seems that Premier League will be his most likely destination.

Igor, who has also been linked with Everton, has managed more than 100 appearances during his stay at Fiorentina, 27 of which came last season.