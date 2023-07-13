Manchester United winger Antony has admitted that he has an excellent relationship with Andre Onana from their time together at Ajax.

The Premier League giants are in talks with Inter to take Onana to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

Progress have been made in negotiations but the two clubs are yet to finalise an agreement for the transfer to go through.

Both Onana and Antony left Ajax last summer and the latter admitted that the Cameroonian is a fantastic goalkeeping and a great person as well.

The Brazilian does not want to comment on who Manchester United are trying to bring in but admitted that Onana is certainly a fantastic goalkeeper and stressed he had a good relationship with him at Ajax.

Antony told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I know him very well, we played together at Ajax.

“He is a great goalkeeper and a wonderful person.

“It’s not for me to say because it’s the club’s decision and not mine.

“I can only say that is certainly very good and there is an excellent relationship between us.”

Onana has agreed personal terms on a contract worth €6m with Manchester United and the two clubs are said to be working on a deal worth €55m.