Aston Villa linked Leeds United flop Weston McKennie is not going with Juventus on their American tour, having been frozen out of the club’s first team.

McKennie spent the second half of last season at Leeds on loan and was expected to be signed on a permanent basis if the Whites had survived in the Premier League.

The American came in for fierce criticism during his time at Elland Road, being accused of being out of his depth in the Premier League and unfit.

He has returned to Juventus, who have been looking to offload him, with Aston Villa linked with interest.

Now Juventus have shifted McKennie further towards the exit door by excluding him from their pre-season tour and freezing him out of the first team, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The development is clear signal that Juventus are desperate to offload McKennie this summer.

The jury is out on whether Aston Villa, who were keen on him in January before he joined Leeds, will now push to bring him to Villa Park.

With McKennie firmly out of favour in Turin, the Premier League side may see an opportunity to strike a bargain deal with Juventus for the American.