Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is keen to return to Barcelona to work under Xavi Hernandez this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Reds star has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer without the club receiving any concrete offers for him.

There have been murmurs that Liverpool are open to offers for him but so far, there has been very little to suggest that he is on his way out.

But it has been claimed that insiders at Liverpool believe that Thiago could return to Barcelona this summer.

A product of the Barcelona academy, the midfielder is believed to be keen on returning in the ongoing window.

He wants to work under Barcelona boss Xavi who was his mentor and former team-mate at the Nou Camp.

A return to Catalunya is a concrete option for Thiago and he is keen to make it a reality.

However, nothing concrete is yet to happen and the saga could drag on this summer due to Barcelona’s tricky financial situation.

Liverpool are already facing losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia, with a possible departure for Thiago now another headache on Merseyside.