Newcastle United are insistent that they do not have much wriggle room in their transfer budget despite added revenue from the Champions League and a new shirt sponsorship deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have already signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for big money and are closing in on a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

But it has been claimed that Newcastle will now have to take a few difficult decisions on player sales.

Newcastle are insistent that they cannot go on spending big money in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been suggested that once the Barnes deal is wrapped up, Newcastle will reach the limits of their spending power.

Newcastle are adamant that they do not have much wriggle room left if they are to comply with the Premier League’s and UEFA’s FFP regulations.

With the signing of Tonali, Newcastle took their net spend since the takeover to over £300m but have only recouped £15m from the sale of Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest.

Despite the new sponsorship and Champions League income next season, Newcastle will have to apply the brakes on their spending.

They are looking to sell players to raise funds and are considering adding more new faces on loan this summer.