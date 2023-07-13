Nottingham Forest are set to rival Everton for Manchester United star Anthony Elanga’s signature this summer and are working on a deal, according to The Times.

The 21-year-old winger is well down the pecking order at Manchester United and last season he made only five starts in the league.

It has been said that Elanga is keen on a move this summer and he has suitors in the Premier League.

Everton are interested in acquiring his services and have submitted an offer of the Swedish international.

Now it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest have also joined the race for the Manchester United winger.

Steve Cooper wants to add quality to his attacking third and has identified Elanga as the perfect candidate, with the club working on the deal.

But the Tricky Trees have yet to submit a bid for the 21-year-old and the Red Devils are also said to be keen on selling him.

Elanga has three more years left on his contract with Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be able to beat stiff competition from Everton to land the winger.