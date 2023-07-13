Port Vale are snapping up Crystal Palace starlet Kofi Balmer on a loan deal after presenting the most convincing case to the Eagles, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Vale boss Andy Crosby is keen to strengthen his side’s defensive options over the course of the transfer window.

Crosby, a defender during his playing days, has now zeroed in on Premier League side Crystal Palace for a solution and is set to snap up a young Eagle.

Balmer is the man that Port Vale are signing and he will fill their need for a new centre-back.

Crystal Palace had several clubs keen to sign Balmer and offer him a chance to develop away from Selhurst Park.

They feel though that it is at Vale Park where Balmer will have the most opportunities to play regular football.

Palace tempted Balmer from Northern Irish side Larne in the summer of 2022 and slotted him into their Under-21 squad.

The 22-year-old has turned out for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s and also trained with the senior squad.