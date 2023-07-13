Rangers have secured add-ons in the offer they have accepted from Parma for striker Antonio Colak, according to Football Scotland.

Gers boss Michael Beale wants to offload Colak this summer as he eyes bringing in cash to fund a swoop for Feyenoord attacker Danilo.

Rangers have already failed with one offer for Danilo, which came in well below Feyenoord’s expectations.

Colak has interest from Italy and now Rangers have accepted an offer from Parma for the 29-year-old.

And it is claimed that as part of the package offered by Parma, the total fee could rise if certain targets are hit by Colak during his time at the Italian outfit.

Rangers have been looking to recoup the £2.5m they paid to PAOK Salonika to sign Colak.

Parma meanwhile are eyeing paying around £2m to sign Colak.

The Italian side managed a finish of fourth in the Serie B standings last season and will be hoping that Colak can add goals to the team, having scored just 48 times in 38 league games.