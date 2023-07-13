Sunderland are amongst the clubs to have asked about the situation of 20-year-old Manchester United forward Noam Emeran.

The attacker caught attention with his man-of-the-match performance against Leeds United in a friendly in Norway on Wednesday.

Emeran in fact scored the opener and set up a second for Joe Hugill as the Red Devils beat their rivals 2-0 on the day.

Emeran is already on the radar of several clubs as they eye a possible loan swoop and Sunderland are amongst those to have checked up on him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Sunderland served as home for yet another Manchester United talent in the shape of Amad Diallo last season and he flourished.

They are not the only English club keen though, with last season’s Championship playoff finalists Coventry City also asking for information.

Several Belgian sides, including Anderlecht, have enquired, while French team Strasbourg and Dutch outfit Vitesse are also interested.

Emeran joined Manchester United from Amiens in 2019 and is continuing to impress with his progression and development.