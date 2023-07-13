Tottenham Hotspur’s talks for centre-back Micky van de Ven could potentially collapse and Spurs are keen on Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs are looking to sign a centre-back soon and could possibly need more than one with Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga linked with leaving the club.

Wolfsburg’s Van de Ven is a player Tottenham like and they are holding talks about a possible deal to sign the Dutchman.

However, it is by no means certain that they will succeed and the deal could still collapse, leaving Spurs assessing what to do next.

And if it does, Tottenham could cast their gaze over towards London rivals Chelsea, where Colwill is on the books.

Colwill is a player that Spurs admire and he could fit the bill for them defensively.

Chelsea however are firm in their stance that Colwill is not for sale and they want to lock him down on a new contract at the club.

Colwill, who will report back to Chelsea on Monday, is also of interest to Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester City.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham do try to test Chelsea by slapping in a bid for Colwill.