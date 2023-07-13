Real Betis and FC Twente are in the race to sign Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on loan this summer.

Pellistri was a bit part player in the Manchester United squad last season, making just eleven appearances across all competitions.

Despite a few solid cameo performances, he is yet to properly break into the Red Devils team and the club are looking to loan him out this summer.

Manchester United want him to sign a new contract ahead of his loan and he is already attracting interest from clubs in Europe.

According to Uruguayan radio station VQV, the winger has suitors in Spain and the Netherlands this summer.

Real Betis and Twente are interested in capturing the Manchester United attacker on loan.

He had a previous loan spell at Alaves and is particularly liked by Betis who are in the market for a winger this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s Dutch connections could also see Pellistri move to Twente on loan ahead of the new season.

He is likely to spend pre-season with Manchester United before a decision is taken on his future.