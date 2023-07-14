Aston Villa target Charles De Ketelaere does not want to leave Serie A giants AC Milan this summer, it has been claimed, which looks set to complicate the Premier League side’s pursuit of him.

The Rossoneri won a hard-fought bidding war to sign De Ketelaere last year for a fee of around €35m.

However, the Belgian has not lived up to his billing at the San Siro and was largely a disappointment last season for the Serie A giants.

AC Milan are open to offers for him this summer and Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on him.

But according to Spanish outlet Relevo, De Ketelaere is not in the mood to leave the San Siro just yet in the ongoing transfer window.

The Belgian ignored interest from England to push for a move to AC Milan last year and is yet to give up on his time with the club.

De Ketelaere is not prepared to throw in the towel on his career with the Rossoneri after just one season.

He is ready to stay and fight for his place in the team and the club ahead of the new campaign.

Whether Aston Villa can change his mind remains to be seen and Emery may be forced to make do without the highly rated Belgian.