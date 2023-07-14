Atalanta have made an enquiry about Nottingham Forest target Emil Audero as they eye signing him from Sampdoria.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is a product of Juventus’ youth academy but left the club permanently in 2019 in search of regular football.

He has since made his presence felt at Sampdoria but following their relegation at the end of last season, he is expected to leave.

Audero has no lack of suitors with Premier League side Nottingham Forest one of the clubs keen on capturing his services.

Now, according to Italian outlet Sampnews24.com, Serie A Atalanta have asked for information on the goalkeeper to assess the feasibility of striking a deal.

The involvement of another club might make things complicated for the Tricky Trees, who are desperately looking for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Keylor Navas, who was signed on a temporary basis following an injury to Dean Henderson, has left at the end of his loan spell.

Manchester United shot-stopper Henderson remains a target for Cooper though there are other options Nottingham Forest are looking at.