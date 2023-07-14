Barnsley are interested in Bradford City’s Harry Lewis, but no switch to Oakwell is close for the goalkeeper at present, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

Now under the management of Neill Collins, Barnsley are looking to make additions ahead of a hoped for push for promotion to the Championship.

Collins wants to strengthen his options between the sticks and Barnsley are interested in Lewis.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper is on the books at League Two side Bradford and Barnsley do admire his abilities.

Despite being keen on Lewis, no deal to take the goalkeeper to Oakwell is on the cards yet.

Lewis still has a year left on his contract at Bradford, while the club boast a one-year option, and Barnsley would need to agree a fee for his signature.

The goalkeeper played in all 46 League Two games for Bradford last season and kept 18 clean sheets.

He came through the youth set-up at Southampton and had a loan stint in Scotland with Dundee United before joining Bradford permanently last summer.