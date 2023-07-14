Brighton tried to hijack Viktor Gyokeres’ move to Sporting Lisbon, but the striker refused to abandon the Portuguese giants for the Seagulls.

Sporting Lisbon have splashed out €20m plus a further €4m in add-ons in order to sign Gyokeres from Championship side Coventry City.

They could though have missed out as Coventry, in line with a clause agreed when they signed Gyokeres from Brighton, informed the Seagulls they had accepted the bid and gave them the chance to match it.

Brighton decided they did want to match Sporting Lisbon’s offer and looked to hijack the Portuguese side’s swoop.

However, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Gyokeres made clear to Brighton that he had no intention of turning his back on Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres had given his word to the Lisbon club and was not willing to break it.

Now Gyokeres will be looking to quickly make his presence felt in Portuguese football and find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Gyokeres was also wanted by Burnley, Brentford and Everton, but the 25-year-old is now Sporting Lisbon’s record signing.