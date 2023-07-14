Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants to snap up free agent Jonny Evans this summer, but Everton have no interest in the player, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Evans saw injury disrupt his season last term and could manage just 13 Premier League outings for Leicester City as they were relegated to the Championship.

The 35-year-old is a player that Leicester would like to secure on a fresh contract, but there is interest from elsewhere in Evans.

Former Foxes boss Rodgers wants to take Evans north of the border to bolster his defensive options at Celtic.

The move could be an appealing one for Evans, with Celtic having Champions League football to offer as well as the defence of their Scottish crown.

Evans has also been linked with Everton.

Celtic though will not have to battle Everton for Evans’ signature as talk the Toffees hold an interest is wide of the mark.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is not considering a swoop for the experienced defender, something which will be a boost for Celtic.