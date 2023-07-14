Real Betis explored signing Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca on a permanent deal before then pushing ahead to loan him instead.

Following Leeds’ relegation, former Bayern Munich midfielder Roca is expected to leave Elland Road in the upcoming days of the window.

He joined the Whites last summer from Bayern Munich on a €12m deal and is set to leave to play in the Spanish top flight with Real Betis.

Roca wants to join Real Betis and the Spanish side believe he is the midfielder they need this summer.

Real Betis are signing him on loan from Leeds, but according to Sky Deutschland, the Spanish side had been seeing if they could land him on a permanent deal.

The Spanish outfit are big fans of Roca and were tempted by the idea of simply snapping him up on an outright transfer.

But Roca will join Real Betis on a one-year loan deal and he has made a financial sacrifice to push the move forward.

He appeared 32 times for Leeds last season and netted one goal while contributing two assists in the process, but could not help the club avoid relegation.