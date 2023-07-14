Everton are amongst the clubs who have made an enquiry for Juventus’ 21-year-old defender Koni De Winter, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Toffees have signed Ashley Young on a free transfer and have tabled a bid for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga.

Everton have a limited budget due to FFP constraints but the club are working hard to give a stronger squad to Sean Dyche after they avoided relegation last season.

Dyche wants to reinforce their defence in the summer and Everton are looking in Italy for solutions.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Toffees have made an enquiry into the potential signing of De Winter from Juventus.

The Belgian centre-back spent last season on loan at Empoli and caught the attention of Everton with his performances.

However, Everton are not the only club looking at De Winter as Lille have also made an enquiry.

For the moment, it seems Juventus do not want to lose him and he is held in high regard at the club.

De Winter is set to travel to the United States for Juventus’ pre-season tour where he will be assessed by Massimiliano Allegri.