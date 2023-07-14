Barcelona view Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a possible low cost option this summer as they eye reinforcements.

Thiago has had a difficult time at Liverpool due to injuries and he has been linked with a move away from the Reds this summer.

Liverpool are yet to receive any concrete offers or approaches but there are suggestions that a move to Barcelona could be in the pipeline.

The midfielder is keen on returning to his former club and working under former team-mate and mentor Xavi Hernandez this summer.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is the player that Barcelona would like to sign, but he would be an expensive option.

And, according to Spanish radio station COPE, Thiago is viewed as a low-cost alternative.

The Catalan giants would hope to be able to sign the midfielder for a relatively affordable fee.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who was on loan at Villarreal last season, is seen as another possible low-cost arrival.

Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu is also on Barcelona’s radar.