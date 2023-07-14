Leeds United and Ipswich Town look set to miss out on striker target Sam Surridge as he is MLS bound, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Surridge is tipped to move on from Nottingham Forest this summer as he seeks regular game time and he has made plenty of appeal for Championship clubs.

Freshly relegated Leeds are claimed to be keen on landing Surridge, while Ipswich, promoted from League One, are also firm admirers.

The pair look set to miss out however as Surridge appears to have decided to head to the MLS.

It is unclear which MLS club Surridge is edging towards joining, but he will be looking to take the opportunity to succeed in a new league and a new country.

Surridge, 24, made 20 appearances in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest last season.

He found the back of the net once in league action, striking against Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw.

Suitors Leeds got a close up look at Surridge in the Premier League last term as he featured in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over the Whites at the City Ground.