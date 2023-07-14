Aston Villa are set to face competition from Lens and RB Leipzig for the signature of AC Milan attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere.

The Rossoneri are prepared to sell a player they signed for €35m last summer following his struggles in Italy.

Aston Villa are interested in the player with Unai Emery driving their pursuit of the attacking midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A giants have already rejected a €25m offer from the Villans and have set a €30m asking price for the Belgian.

But according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews.it), there are two more clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the De Ketelaere.

Lens from France and the Bundesliga’s Leipzig also have their eyes on signing the AC Milan midfielder.

They are prepared to compete with the Villans for the signature of the Belgian star in the ongoing transfer window.

AC Milan need at least €28m to not lose money from De Ketelaere’s departure this summer.

The Rossoneri are hopeful that interest from more clubs will drive up the player’s price in the coming weeks.