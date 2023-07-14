Liverpool have midfield targets in mind whose names have not yet emerged, as they stare at potentially needing to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Henderson is keen to make the move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq after being offered big money to quit Liverpool and the Premier League.

Al Ettifaq are now looking to agree a fee with Liverpool and then clinch the signature of the 33-year-old.

Henderson’s midfield partner Fabinho is also wanted in Saudi Arabia, where Al Ittihad are preparing an offer for the Brazilian.

Liverpool may need to replace both players and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, they have targets in mind whose names have not yet emerged.

The Reds are known to be keen on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, while they are also admirers of Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

Who Liverpool might be thinking of if they suddenly have holes in midfield they had not planned for is unclear.

It is also suggested that Liverpool could increase their recruitment budget this summer and doing so would not necessarily be linked to a sale.