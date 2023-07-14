Inter Milan have been forced to drop their asking price for Manchester United target Andre Onana as they no longer believe it is possible to hold on to the goalkeeper this summer.

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Onana from Inter Milan in the ongoing transfer window.

Following days of negotiations, a breakthrough was reached during a conference call between Inter and Manchester United.

Inter were initially demanding a fee of €60m but Manchester United were never in the mood to pay that figure.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Serie A giants have agreed to bring down their asking price for Onana.

Inter believe that it is no longer possible to keep the Cameroonian at the San Siro going forward.

The goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is looking forward to the move.

Inter also softened their stance as even at €55m they stand to gain massive profits from the sale of a player they signed on a free transfer last summer.

The fee from Onana’s sale will allow Inter to sign the players they want, especially Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.