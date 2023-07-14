Sheffield Wednesday hold a serious interest in signing Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara this summer, according to BBC Sheffield.

Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Xisco Munoz as their new manager earlier this month and are now looking to strengthen several areas of their squad.

Ahead of their return to the Championship, the Owls want to build a competitive squad for the new manager.

Munoz is looking to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park and they are looking at a player from another promoted team.

It has been claimed Sheffield Wednesday have their eyes on snaring Camara away from Ipswich this summer.

The 26-year-old midfielder was on the fringes of Kieran McKenna’s squad in League One last season.

With only a year left on his contract, Ipswich are open to letting the player go ahead of their return to the Championship.

However, it remains to be seen whether Ipswich are ready to let him join a fellow Championship club in the ongoing transfer window.