Brighton and West Ham United have their eyes on Spezia’s 23-year-old right-back Emil Holm this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Swedish defender joined Spezia last summer and made a strong impression in his first season in Serie A.

He missed the second half of the campaign due to a groin injury but did enough in his 20 Serie A appearances to catch the eye of observers.

The defender’s future at Spezia is under the scanner as he is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Brighton and West Ham are interested in getting their hands on Holm this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi is aware of talents in Italy and is keen to take Holm to the Amex Stadium ahead of the new season.

But the Seagulls will have competition from West Ham who are in the market for a new right-back in the ongoing window.

The Hammers have the funds to spend this summer with Declan Rice set to move to Arsenal for a big fee.

Spezia are ready to listen to offers but want at least €15m before agreeing to sell Holm this summer.