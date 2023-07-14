Nottingham Forest target Willian is considering his next move after a rival offer was put to him, according to BBC East Midlands.

Willian is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Fulham and had appeared to be Nottingham Forest bound when it was claimed he was at the Tricky Trees’ facilities to undergo his medical.

It was quickly suggested that such talk was wide of the mark and it has now been claimed that Willian has been made a rival offer and is considering what to do.

Fulham still want to retain Willian and have left a contract offer on the table for him.

He also has substantial interest from Saudi Arabia, where he could earn a large amount given the extent to which clubs in the Middle Eastern country are splashing the cash.

Forest will hope that their offer is the one which Willian ultimately opts to take.

But the Brazilian can take his time before making his decision as he looks to make sure what he settles on is right.

Nottingham Forest are in friendly action on Saturday when they face Notts County, a game that is then followed by two matches in Spain, against Valencia and Levante.