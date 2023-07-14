Wolves have not been approached by any Turkish outfit regarding a move for Raul Jimenez, according to Express & Star.

The 32-year-old centre forward initially joined Wolves on loan from Benfica in the summer of 2018 and the following year he made his move permanent.

Jimenez’s last season was marred by injuries and he only made 15 league appearances for Wolves and failed to register his name on the scoresheet.

Under Julen Lopetegui, the Midlands outfit are reshaping their squad and a host of players are expected to leave Molineux this summer.

And Jimenez, who has entered the final year of his contract with Wolves, is also expected to leave.

The forward has generated interest in Turkey and Adana Demirspor want to acquire his services.

However, it has been claimed that Wolves have yet to be contacted by any Turkish outfit regarding a move.

Jimenez has made 166 appearances for the Molineux outfit, scoring 57 goals and assisting 24 times.