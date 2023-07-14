Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has been spotted in Italy after passing a medical with Roma, ahead of sealing a loan move to the Italian capital.

Kristensen has been offered an escape route from Championship football by Jose Mourinho’s side and he is grabbing it.

Roma have already added Diego Llorente on loan from Leeds and Kristensen is now also joining on a loan deal.

Rasmus #Kristensen ha completato le visite mediche con l’#ASRoma: superati i test fisici a Villa Stuart, ora la firma sul contratto. Arriva in prestito secco gratuito dal #Leeds#calciomercato @tempoweb pic.twitter.com/O9aVunic3I — Filippo Biafora (@Fil_Biafora) July 14, 2023

The defender has been spotted in Rome after undergoing his medical with the Serie A side, which he passed without an issue.

He is now to put pen to paper to the loan contract and then officially make the switch to Roma.

It is suggested that the loan has not cost Roma a fee, although the Italians will not have an option to sign Kristensen on a permanent basis.

The Denmark international will be looking to quickly hit the ground running in Italy in the new campaign.

He offers Mourinho an extra defensive option and is capable of playing as both a right-back and as a centre-back.