Brighton and West Ham are yet to take any concrete steps towards trying to sign Sweden and Spezia defender Emil Holm in the ongoing summer transfer window, despite being keen on him.

The Swedish defender joined Spezia last summer and did manage to make an impression despite a groin injury.

The injury forced him to miss the latter half of the campaign but he has been linked with a move away from Spezia ahead of the new season.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted where Brighton and West Ham are said to be interested in signing him.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Brighton and West Ham are yet to do anything concrete regarding their interest in Holm.

They have their eyes on him but Spezia are yet to receive any offers or concrete approaches for the defender.

Holm, who has two caps for Sweden, has suitors in Italy as well where Inter Milan and Juventus are vying for his signature this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton or West Ham follow up on their interest in him and make a concrete offer for the defender.