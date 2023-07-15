Almeria have not accepted an offer from Everton for striker El Bilal Toure and feel under no pressure to compromise on his asking price.

Everton manager Sean Dyche wants to bring in further firepower and has settled on Almeria’s Toure as a player he wants.

The Toffees have put in an offer of around €30m to sign the attacker from Almeria and were hoping it would be accepted.

The proposal though is not enough for Almeria, who are seeking close to his release clause of €40m and, according to Spanish daily Marca, as things stand there is no agreement.

Everton do not have a fee agreed with Almeria for Toure, who is also wanted by Italian side Atalanta.

The Spanish side also feel under no great pressure to compromise on their asking price for the Mali international.

If no club put forward a proposal which is acceptable then they are happy to keep hold of Toure, 21, for a further year.

Almeria feel they have a number of other players who are attracting interest and could be sold to raise funds.