Fiorentina are in talks with Juventus for the signature of Wolves midfield target Arthur Melo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Arthur had an underwhelming loan spell at Liverpool last season where he featured just once for the Reds in the entire campaign.

The Brazilian is surplus to requirements at Juventus and the club are looking to move him on again this summer.

Wolves are interested in signing and are expected to push to sign him from Juventus ahead of the new season.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Fiorentina are the club who are making progress towards signing Arthur this summer.

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has given his nod of approval to the club’s pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder.

La Viola have already spoken to Juventus about the possibility of signing Arthur ahead of the new campaign.

The two clubs are in talks over agreeing a deal that would see Arthur move to Fiorentina on loan.

Fiorentina’s pursuit of the midfielder is not linked to Sofyan Amrabat’s potential departure this summer.