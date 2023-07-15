Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is under consideration at Liverpool, who are looking to find a replacement for Fabinho, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian is likely to be on his way out after he was left out of Liverpool’s travelling pre-season squad to Germany earlier today.

Al Ittihad have tabled a bid worth £40m for the Brazil midfielder and he has agreed on a contract with the Saudi outfit as well.

With negotiations ongoing for Fabinho’s departure, Liverpool are looking at players who could replace him in the squad.

And it has been claimed Phillips is one of the players the Reds are considering snapping up this summer.

The former Leeds star had a bit part role in Manchester City’s treble-winning squad and the club considered offering him to West Ham in a deal for Declan Rice.

Despite not being a regular, Phillips does not want to leave Manchester City but Liverpool are considering making a move for him.

A decision has not been made and Liverpool are assessing several other midfielders in the market as well.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch are two players under consideration at Anfield.