Manchester United are finalising the details of commissions due to agents and bonuses as they push towards the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

Onana has had an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United for a while as he waits to travel to England.

Manchester United have been in talks with Inter for several weeks and it has been claimed that the two clubs reached a definitive agreement on Friday.

Inter are set to earn a fee of €48m to €50m and the deal might not touch the €55m figure that was being touted.

But a deal has not been finalised yet as according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Manchester United are still putting the finishing touches to the negotiations.

The Red Devils are still discussing agent commissions and bonuses attached to the deal for the Inter goalkeeper.

Onana will also have to get a work permit to join the Manchester United squad in the next few days.

Erik ten Hag has been pushing for the goalkeeper’s signature and the club are on the cusp of signing Onana.

The Manchester United manager wants Onana in his squad when they fly out for their pre-season tour of the United States next week.