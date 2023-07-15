Napoli are planning to enquire about Nottingham Forest target and Aston Villa star Lucas Digne, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 29-year-old left-back joined Aston Villa from Everton for a transfer fee in the region of £25m, being signed by former Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

Digne started last season as the first choice left-back for Aston Villa but lost his place to January signing Alex Moreno, whom Unai Emery brought in from Real Betis.

The French defender has three more years left on his contract and is attracting interest from several clubs.

Nottingham Forest are in the hunt for Renan Lodi’s replacement and they are said to be interested in the Aston Villa star.

Napoli have also joined the race for Digne and they are planning to enquire Aston Villa about the Frenchman.

Aston Villa also want to offload Digne this summer for the right transfer fee, however, the Tricky Trees have yet to make a move for the left-back.

Digne has made a total of 47 appearances for Aston Villa in his career and it remains to be seen what lies ahead in his future.