Newcastle United are interested in Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and they are preparing an offer to lure him away from the Italian giants.

The 22-year-old left winger joined Napoli in the summer from Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi.

Kvaratskhelia has become a key player at Napoli and helped the club to win the Serie A title last season, further enhancing his reputation in the process.

Newcastle have noted Kvaratskhelia’s displays and their eyes are now being drawn towards him as an option.

Eddie Howe sees the Georgian winger as an ideal fit for his squad and wants to bring him in this summer.

According to Italian daily Il Mattino, intermediaries, operating on behalf of Newcastle, are floating a possible offer of €90m to get the job done for Kvaratskhelia.

The Magpies have already signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on a big money move and they could again raid Serie A for Kvaratskhelia.

However, Newcastle have been keen to make sure they stick to financial fair play regulations and whether they could splash such a sum to sign Kvaratskhelia is unclear.