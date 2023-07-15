Rangers have put in an improved offer for Feyenoord striker Danilo as they push to secure his signature this summer, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The Glasgow giants have been active in the market this summer as they seek to build a squad that can compete with Celtic next season.

Michael Beale has already put his stamp on the squad by bringing in as many as seven new players in the ongoing transfer window.

But the Rangers boss wants more, especially in attack, and Danilo is a player he has been tracking this summer.

Rangers failed with a bid for him last month but according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, they have put in a new offer.

Beale wants Danilo in his squad ahead of the new season and Rangers are pushing hard to secure a deal.

It has been claimed that the improved bid from Rangers is close to the asking price Feyenoord have set for the Brazilian.

The forward also has a lucrative contract offer on his table from the Glasgow giants for a potential switch this summer.

Danilo scored ten times in the Eredivisie last season and also netted twice in the Europa League for Feyenoord.