Juventus are not interested in letting Gleison Bremer leave the club for Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window.

Spurs are in the market for a centre-back and they are looking into several candidates in the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus’ Bremer is a player Tottenham like and they are keen on bringing him to north London this summer.

It has been said that Ange Postecoglou’s side are ready to pay a fee in the region of €40m for Bremer.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are not interested in the idea of letting Bremer move to Tottenham this summer.

The Brazilian centre-back joined Juventus last summer from Torino and has four more years left on his contract.

Bremer was a regular in the starting line-up for the Italian outfit last season in Serie A where he made 30 appearances while scoring four goals.

Spurs are also looking into other centre-back options and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to convince Juventus to change their mind on Bremer’s future.

Juventus are though looking to bring in cash after failing to qualify for the Champions League.