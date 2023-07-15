Southampton’s asking price for Romeo Lavia is considered far too high by his suitors, as Arsenal look at entering the race for his signature.

Saints’ relegation from the Premier League has left them vulnerable to losing several gems and Lavia is someone who could move on.

Liverpool are amongst those sides keen on the midfielder, while Arsenal could soon enter the chase if they part ways with Thomas Partey.

However, Southampton’s asking price of £50m is a major issue as, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, none of Lavia’s suitors are prepared to pay it.

Whether Saints are prepared to accept a lower sum for Lavia is unclear, but the 19-year-old may not be keen on playing Championship football by staying at St Mary’s.

Southampton are likely to be tested with proposals, with Lavia highly rated.

Lavia has so far only made 29 Premier League appearances in his career and picked up nine yellow cards over the course of those 29 outings last season.